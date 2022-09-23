Highland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Datadog by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 369.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.78 and a 200-day moving average of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,952.95 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.12 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $1,578,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,052 shares of company stock valued at $10,159,510 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

