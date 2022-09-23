Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 595.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,814 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,826,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,940,000 after acquiring an additional 112,607 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 74,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 532,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 187,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $34.40 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $39.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.79.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

