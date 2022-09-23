Krilogy Financial LLC Has $871,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Insider Activity

Uber Technologies Trading Down 6.2 %

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 69.83%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Further Reading

