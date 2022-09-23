Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 2.2 %
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.92.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.