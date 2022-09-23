Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.96 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.92.

