Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,226 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Nucor by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 49,365 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 62,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Nucor by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.78.

Nucor Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE NUE opened at $108.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.13 and its 200 day moving average is $132.80. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

