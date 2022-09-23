Adviser Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 793,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,353,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,860,000 after purchasing an additional 140,906 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 96,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,079,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $345.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.