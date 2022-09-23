Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

IWP opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.