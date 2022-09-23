Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 12,707 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PXH stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.94.

