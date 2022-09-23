Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 216.0% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 78,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,318 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.25.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.