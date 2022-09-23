Adviser Investments LLC Sells 404 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Adviser Investments LLC cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 10.8% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,694,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,044,975,000 after purchasing an additional 117,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.4% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.19.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.17 and its 200 day moving average is $169.54. The stock has a market cap of $148.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

