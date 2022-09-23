Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,532 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 1.83% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUSV. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

HUSV stock opened at $31.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $36.05.

