Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 2,979 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,812 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 110.8% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 89,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 47,159 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 180,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 86,274 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 950,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 84.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 803,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares during the period. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChannelAdvisor

In related news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $49,887.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,815.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 9,750 shares of company stock worth $172,413 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ChannelAdvisor Trading Down 0.0 %

Several brokerages have commented on ECOM. William Blair lowered ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. DA Davidson lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

ECOM stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.75. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $28.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.59.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 23.74% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Featured Articles

