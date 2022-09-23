Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 502 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

BOND opened at $91.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.97. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $91.40 and a 52 week high of $111.59.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.