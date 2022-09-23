Adviser Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Adviser Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,407 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 137.4% during the second quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,185,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,583,000 after purchasing an additional 686,379 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.82 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.52.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.