Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $214,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $86.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average of $85.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.