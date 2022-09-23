Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 61,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $46.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $50.38. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

