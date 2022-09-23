FY2024 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Increased by Wedbush

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.12. The consensus estimate for Foot Locker’s current full-year earnings is $4.38 per share.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Foot Locker from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Foot Locker to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.80. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $241,118,000 after buying an additional 386,775 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,452,787 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $132,070,000 after purchasing an additional 235,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,253,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $126,169,000 after purchasing an additional 389,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,103,775 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after purchasing an additional 398,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

