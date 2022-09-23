GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Shares Up 4.5%

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.33 and last traded at $41.26. Approximately 19,321 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,174,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.65.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

GXO Logistics Trading Down 5.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GXO. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 337.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.