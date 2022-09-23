InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.72

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $44.72 and last traded at $44.87, with a volume of 2439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.18.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDCC. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America began coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre-Yves Lesaicherre sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $94,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,026 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

