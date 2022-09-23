ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 159.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,634 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.9 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $110.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $62.25 and a one year high of $124.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.24.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

