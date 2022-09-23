Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.30

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 7500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Vanstar Mining Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.30 million and a PE ratio of -9.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.35.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, valuation, and development of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Nelligan property that includes 158 cells covering an area of approximately 8,216 hectares located near Chapais in Abitibi.

