Markel (NYSE:MKL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,160.02

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,160.02 and last traded at $1,167.50, with a volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,176.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,221.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,319.93.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 0.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $19.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, for a total transaction of $57,433.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 181 shares of company stock valued at $218,307 in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Markel by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 629,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Markel by 4.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $894,883,000 after purchasing an additional 23,165 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Markel by 14.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Markel by 3.3% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

