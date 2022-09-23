Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Up 3.9%

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.10 and last traded at $16.06. 17,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 445,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Get Utz Brands alerts:

Utz Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.92, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Insider Activity at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,277,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 209.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

(Get Rating)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.