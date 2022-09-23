Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) were up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 121,771 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 26,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.95 million and a PE ratio of 6.88.
About Medexus Pharmaceuticals
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.
See Also
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.