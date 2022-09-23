Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Trading Up 14.3%

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) were up 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 121,771 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 26,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Separately, Bloom Burton downgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.95 million and a PE ratio of 6.88.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals ( TSE:MDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$25.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

