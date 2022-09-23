Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Shares Up 3.8%

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.77 and last traded at $63.48. 90,231 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,930,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NET. Guggenheim began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $2,739,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock worth $20,817,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 326.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 35,901 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,721,000 after buying an additional 270,389 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth $674,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 389,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

