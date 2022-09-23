Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Shares Up 3.8%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.54. 43,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,309,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
Kyndryl Stock Down 3.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
