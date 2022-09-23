Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Shares Up 3.8%

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.54. 43,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,309,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl

In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Howard I. Ungerleider purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Denis Machuel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $57,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $410,158.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.