Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Price Up 4%

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $163.08 and last traded at $162.30. Approximately 357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 58,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $492.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.00 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 35.70%.

Institutional Trading of Quaker Chemical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at $170,000. 79.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

