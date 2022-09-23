Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,800 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Exelon Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $41.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $44.95.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

