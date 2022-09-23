Brio Consultants LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVV opened at $377.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $411.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

