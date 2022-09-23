Arkadios Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $377.69 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $405.78 and a 200 day moving average of $411.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

