Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $168.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.45. The company has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

