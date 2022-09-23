Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 557 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $422.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.