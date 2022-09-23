Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 1,416 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 47.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $65.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.32. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38 and a beta of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 159.09%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

