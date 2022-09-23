Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 1st. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 58,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

