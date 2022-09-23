PFG Advisors Sells 972 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 0.5% of PFG Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.99. The company has a market capitalization of $351.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.66 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

