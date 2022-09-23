Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.38 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,627 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

