Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2022

Genesco (NYSE:GCOGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of GCO stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. Genesco has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $550.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Genesco (NYSE:GCOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GCO. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.