Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.

Genesco Stock Performance

Shares of GCO stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.72. Genesco has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $550.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.82.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. Genesco had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

A number of brokerages have commented on GCO. TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Genesco by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genesco during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genesco

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Featured Articles

