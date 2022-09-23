Adviser Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $61,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 129.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $27.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.87. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $38.03.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

