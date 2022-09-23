Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VALN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Valneva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Valneva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN opened at $11.66 on Friday. Valneva has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Valneva will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

