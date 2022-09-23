Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VALN. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Valneva from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valneva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VALN opened at $11.66 on Friday. Valneva has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.54). The business had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Valneva will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. 16.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.