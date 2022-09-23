Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lands’ End from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Shares of Lands’ End stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.59. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $267.61 million, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 0.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the first quarter worth $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 87.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 16.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

