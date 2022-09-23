FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems updated its FY23 guidance to $14.50-14.90 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $394.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $431.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $418.75.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.55, for a total value of $134,519.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,572.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $430,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 16.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.