Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Increases Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,481,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,461,967,000 after purchasing an additional 146,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $558,176,000. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,722,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,084,000 after buying an additional 140,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day moving average is $87.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $75.50 and a one year high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

