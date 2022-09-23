Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $131.80 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $200.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

