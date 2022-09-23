Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

NYSE:PG opened at $136.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.19. The company has a market cap of $324.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

