JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.0% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $111.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $326.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

