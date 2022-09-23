IMPACT Silver (CVE:IPT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.26

IMPACT Silver Corp. (CVE:IPT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 128577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.76, a quick ratio of 10.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. It primarily owns interests in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

