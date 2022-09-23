Tesoro Minerals (CVE:TES) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Tesoro Minerals Corp. (CVE:TES – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 12837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Tesoro Minerals Stock Down 14.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00.

About Tesoro Minerals

Tesoro Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Western South America. Tesoro Minerals Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

