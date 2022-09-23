Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.97

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 76499 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Amerigo Resources Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$157.72 million and a P/E ratio of 4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$42.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend
Insider Transactions at Amerigo Resources
In other news, Director Christian Caceres sold 31,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total value of C$36,097.85.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
Further Reading
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.