Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $98.00

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 98 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 98 ($1.18), with a volume of 69989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 119.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £158.38 million and a P/E ratio of 1,111.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Macfarlane Group news, insider Ivor Gray acquired 18,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £19,959.78 ($24,117.67).

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

