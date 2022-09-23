YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $48.57 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $55.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39.

